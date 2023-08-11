The Porsche Design P’8951 Sunglasses are machined entirely out of aluminum. It boasts a striking silhouette with straight lines and angular geometries that definitely catches the eyes.

Designed like a sculpture, the front and temples are milled with the utmost precision from a block of aluminum. This gives the sunglasses a technical yet masculine look. While the front of the glasses is nothing short of ingenious. Its shape suggests it consists of two individual lenses. But in fact, it actually only consists of a single shield.

The Porsche Design P’8951 Sunglasses also has minimal labeling with Porsche Design lettering lasered on the temple and marked on one lens. The use of bright aluminum in conjunction with the edges and bevels create an impressive interplay between light and shadow.

Of course, these glasses are not all style. It also has eye protection including UV400 lenses that absorb UV rays up to a wavelength of 400 nanometers. It also boasts effective anti-glare protection that reduces reflections when light hits from behind. This eyewear is also equipped with high-performance polycarbonate for extreme impact resistance and dual coating for scratch protection.

This is a limited-edition design from the luxury lifestyle brand, so it only arrives in 911 pairs. Selling price for the Porsche Design P’8951 Sunglasses is at $1,200. It is designed as part of the brand’s Iconic Machined Series. Its release comes following the success of the P’8950 50Y Iconic 3D, a pair of sunglasses fabricated out of titanium powder that underwent a special 3D-printing process to create its silhouette. Like the P’8951, it also uses a single lens.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design