As carmakers like Porsche continue to grow, it allows them to venture into segments other than automotive. Their diversification eventually led to the creation of its lifestyle sub-brand. So far, what they now offer ranges from fashion, watches, eyewear, bags, footwear, electronics and more. Meanwhile, cyclists who are due for an upgrade need to check out the eBike Cross Performance EXC.

Just like the name says, this is a two-wheeler outfitted with an electric motor and battery. This bad boy is engineered for rough rides across dynamic changes in terrain and elevation. Therefore, buyers can look forward to a heavy-duty build coupled with a high-performance spec sheet.

Porsche Design is collaborating with ROTWILD for this release. The eBike Cross Performance EXC is available in three frame sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. Depending on your height, pick the one that offers the most comfortable riding position. You can also get it in Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur colors.

Those on offer include Star Ruby Neo, Mamba Metallic Green, Carmine Red, Shade Green Metallic, Ice Gray Metallic, and Shark Blue. The chassis is crafted out of carbon fiber with a 100 mm spring deflection engineered by Studio F.A. Porsche with the help of ROTWILD.

The Fox 34 Float Factory suspension fork and Fox Float DPS Factory air damper keep everything smooth. A 630 Wh battery powers its Shimano EP-801 motor, while other components include a Shimano 12-speed rear derailleur, and Magura MT7 brakes with forged aluminum four-piston calipers. The eBike Cross Performance EXC is now up for preorders on the Porsche Design website.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design