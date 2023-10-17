After hitting us with a new race car, a track-only supercar, and a commemorative chronograph collaboration with TAG Heuer, Porsche is back for more. Here we have an in-house timepiece crafted by the Porsche Design team for clients who prefer a more contemporary silhouette on their wrists. This is the Chronograph 1 Utility Limited Edition.

Although not necessarily a fresh face in the collection, it’s a welcome revival of a model that was popular among those who served in the U.S. Air Force. There are plenty of aesthetic elements that pay tribute to the original reference, and all of these are seamlessly integrated with this modern revamp. Everything is then packaged as an understated beauty.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into the specifications of this sleek timekeeping instrument. Since Porsche Design is going for a tactical vibe here, you’ll notice that with a few exceptions, the Chronograph 1 Utility Limited Edition is presented with a tonal color scheme. Moreover, most of the surfaces sport a matte finish to minimize reflections.

Its 42.7 mm x 15.5 mm titanium carbine case undergoes a glass bead blasting process to give it a muted sheen. Its screw-down crown and pushers are black to add some contrast to the mostly dark gray metal. Its case back is likewise made out of titanium, and everything adds up to give the Chronograph 1 Utility Limited Edition a robust 10 bar water resistance.

Next is the recessed black dial surrounded by a flange line with Arabic numeral hour markers in white. The rest of the indices, script, signature, hours/minutes hands, and Mankei (marmot) branding are also in the same color. A photoluminescent coating (likely Super-LumiNova) is applied to the baton hour markers and hands. Three subsidiary dials are arranged at 12 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 6 o’clock.

Meanwhile, a day/date window can be found at 3 o’clock. Running all of its functions is a “Porsche Design Caliber WERK 01.240, Chronograph with Flyback-Function, Day and Date Display, COSC -Certified” self-winding movement with a 48-hour power reserve.

Finally, the Chronograph 1 Utility Limited Edition comes with an interchangeable genuine Porsche vehicle leather and textile bund strap and a black titanium carbide/steel folding clasp closure system. Only 250 examples are slated for distribution globally. Be sure to grab one now before everything is spoken for.

