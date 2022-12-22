Is your wrist begging for a new accessory before welcoming 2023? As we all collectively hope for a positive outlook for the coming year, it might be a good idea to treat ourselves to something fancy. We’ll continue to bring you awesome stuff to consider this holiday season like this stylish Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition from Porsche Design.

Don’t you just love it when companies revisit their older catalog for inspiration? Perhaps it’s a bid to cater to our nostalgic souls, which is by no means an easy task. Tweak the cosmetic elements too much and it could alienate those who desire a familiar face. The Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition, however, strikes a perfect balance.

On the other hand, retain almost everything from the original and it might as well be a continuation. The bold sporty essence of its predecessor is faithfully represented here, yet with just the right number of alterations to give it a fresh appeal. The Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition is a sleek tribute to the annual GP Ice Race.

Porsche Design opts for a 40.8 mm titanium case with an in-house COSC-certified WERK 01.240 caliber. The grayish metal gets contrast from the black crown, pushers, flange, dial, and white indices. Optimal readability in low light comes from the Swiss Super-LumiNova coating on the hour markers and spine of the hands.

The muted matte black dial features three auxiliary chronograph dials and a day/date window at 3 o’clock. The red seconds hand and sub-dial hands at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock enforce its motorsport vibe. Porsche design ships the Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition with two straps. There’s the black leather version with slate gray stitching and a white textile strap with a GP 2023 label.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design