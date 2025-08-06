If given the option, what hull type would you like for your superyacht? We know that most of you would easily pick a monohull for its traditional sleek silhouette. However, there is a noticeable surge in demand for multi-hull models. Plenty of factors are at play here, which is why vessels like the M7 have made the headlines.

First of all, the inherent advantages of catamarans over classic types are stability even in rough sea conditions, larger spaces, fuel economy, and so much more. Prestige presents a modern blueprint for its clients to freely customize into bespoke builds. Standard specifications indicate an overall length of 59 feet with a 25-foot beam.

At the same time, propulsion comes from two Volvo Penta D8-550 engines for a cruising speed of about 17 knots. Should the skipper push it to the limit, the M7 can easily reach a maximum speed of 20 knots. Buyers can also request the shipyard to outfit their twin-hull with other brands as long as it does not affect safety and seaworthiness.

In its default configuration, Presetige says the accommodations can host up to eight people. The lower deck features three guest cabins and a forward owner’s suite. The main deck is where you’ll find the enclosed saloon and sunbeds at the front. Meanwhile, the aft can hold a full-beam living area or a compact central U-shape seating layout.

Next is the flybridge, which has plenty of room for recreational amenities or whatever else the client wants. “At sea or at anchor, the M7 offers a yet unimagined quality of life on board for her category. Her multihull configuration offers space and an exceptional level of fit and finish, all in perfect harmony with nature,” writes Prestige.

