Summer may still be a ways off, but it doesn’t mean you can’t promote products ahead of the seasonal shift. TAG Heuer is already marketing a chic collection of timepieces with a distinctly playful vibe. The new Formula 1 Date collection is set to drop next month in five refreshing hues.

Your choices include light beige (WBY1164.FT8114), pink (WBY1165.FT8115), blue (WBY1163.FT8113), purple (WBY111C.BA0042), and green (WBY111B.BA0042). The Formula 1 Solargraph series features three references in a fully tonal motif, while the other two offer a bit of contrast.

The aforementioned three arrive in a TH-Polylight case with color-matching rubber straps and steel pin buckles. As for the remaining two in the Formula 1 Date collection, the watchmaker goes for a steel enclosure and pairs it with a steel bracelet for a classy combo.

Nonetheless, every variant in the 2026 Formula 1 Date collection touts a TH-Polylight rotating bezel. Dimensions are consistent across the board at 38 mm and a lug distance of 18.5 mm. While definitely premium options, TAG Heuer delegates timekeeping duties to the TH50-00 solar-quartz caliber.

Elsewhere, the five all come with opaline dials, applied indices, date windows at 3 o’clock, and the TAG Heuer badge just below the 12 o’clock hour marker in the shape of a shield. We also have Mercedes hands and a second hand rendered in the watch’s chromatic theme.

“Since its launch in 1986, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 has captured the high-octane spirit of motorsport. Bold colors. Distinctive bezels. A design built for speed and everyday resilience. Inspired by the adrenaline of Formula 1 racing,” as noted on the Formula 1 Date collection product page.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer