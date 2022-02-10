Among the different styles of sunglasses, what would you say are your favorites? If it were up to us, we would always go for the classics. Hands-down, a timeless silhouette that remains a must-have for the fashionable gentleman must be the aviator. If you plan to get one soon, Porsche Design offers 50Y editions of two models.

The German marque’s luxury lifestyle label regularly pumps out cool timepieces, bags, luggage, electronics, and accessories. To celebrate 50 awesome years in the business, we got the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition for January. This month we are getting the 50Y renditions of the P‘8478 and P‘8928.

Let’s start with the 50Y P‘8478 as it sports the more traditional aviator outline. and As for the 50Y P‘8928, the curves are more aggressive and pinches sharply toward the bridge. Aside from their distinct shapes, Porsche Design gives the duo a matte black titanium frame with gloss platinum accents.

Meanwhile, the lenses are treated with the brand’s innovative Vision Drive technology. Its benefits include 100% UV protection, glare reduction, and minimizes reflections. The photochromic properties also adjust the tint according to lighting conditions. Each 50Y edition aviator shades ship in a special gift box.

In addition to the eyewear, you’ll find a pair of replacement lenses, a Porsche Design leather glasses strap, 50Y glasses cloth, and more. Here comes the most difficult part. Which of the SKUs in this exclusive collection should you grab given only 1972 pairs of each will be available?

As always, the decision really boils down to personal tastes. At $880 each, it requires some careful consideration, but we would gladly go for both 50Y versions if the budget is not an issue.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design