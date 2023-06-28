We’re already well into the third year of the latest console generation and the turnout seems to be exactly what gaming industry pundits have predicted. So far, Sony remains at the top, while Nintendo has clinched the second spot with its aging hybrid system. Still, Microsoft is not ready to throw in the towel just yet and announces a thrilling collaboration with Porsche.

Just when things were looking up for the company when the Xbox 360 edged out the PS3, the Wii managed to outsell its rivals. This was followed by the dominance of the PS4 over the Xbox One and subsequently the PS5 over the Xbox Series X. Still, we have to give to Microsoft when it comes to special editions of its consoles.

2023 marks the 75th anniversary of Porsche and there’s no shortage of commemorative products available. Fans are in for an awesome treat as the partnership presents six bespoke Xbox Series X themed around Porsche’s iconic racing liveries. Furthermore, these come with matching Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Microsoft’s first-party racing game franchise – the Forza series – has steadily refined its gameplay over the years. In fact, due to the controversy surrounding Sony and Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7, many believe the Xbox Series X currently has the superior title for motorsports fans.

The six customized consoles are each named according to the liveries they represent. We have the 75th Anniversary / Porsche 963, Salzburg (1970), “Hippie” (1970), “Pink Pig” (1971), Porsche Racing Edition (1978), and 911 GT1 (1998). Sadly, these are only available via a special lottery for those in the U.S., U.K., and Germany.

“With over 30,000 motorsport victories to date, it wasn’t easy to select only six liveries, but we’ve chosen some of the most iconic ones that our fans will recognize from notable victories over the years,” said Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Ayesha Coker. Which of these bad boys would you like to win?

Images courtesy of Microsoft/Porsche