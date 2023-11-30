Back when home consoles were rare and insanely expensive, people dropped by arcades to play the latest video games. Fast-forward to the present, and almost any retro title could be downloaded and played on mobile phones, handheld systems, and other platforms. Nevertheless, those who crave the nostalgic experience might want to grab the Polycade Sente when it drops.

A quick search led us to a Kickstarter page wherein the project already amassed over $1.5 million in funding from 947 backers with six days left. This is insane given the original goal was only pegged at $15,000. This tells us there are a lot of retro gaming enthusiasts or sentimental souls who desire a contemporary take on an important part of their childhood.

The Polycade Sente is perfect for gamers who want something to spice up their living rooms or man caves. Its biggest selling point aside from the huge library of titles playable is the modular control panel. This allows you to swap between a classic arcade stick, trackball, all-button, dial, and more. There’s even a cupholder insert for your beverages!

Optional add-ons considered include steering wheels with pedals, light guns, and other types as the development continues. The Polycade Sente is available in either a white or black cabinet equipped with a 100W audio system and a 24″ display. It can be wall-mounted or configured as a freestanding arcade cabinet via the official stand.

“The Sente is everything we love about the Lux, with the addition of modular features plus cost-optimization while maintaining the same high-quality standard Polycade has been known for,” as written on their crowdfunding page. There’s even a barebones edition for enthusiasts to customize accordingly.

Images courtesy of Polycade