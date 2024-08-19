Luxury watches are extremely expensive accessories that require proper care, regular maintenance, and secure storage. People buy these opulent mechanical trinkets to be seen and appreciated by others. Hence, it’s a shame to lock them up in a dark drawer or cabinet at the end of the day. With the Display Door BlumSafe, your watch collection turns into a magnificent showpiece at home.

BlumSafe caters to clients who need reliable storage solutions for their valuable items. These can range from personal keepsakes, jewelry, legal documents, memorabilia, and others. As the name suggests, this model boasts a heavy-duty construction like the Steel Door version but a 10 mm polycarbonate window.

The Display Door BlumSafe measures 26.75″ x 14.22″ x 7.38″ (HxWxD) and weighs 60.1 lbs. This is a wall-mounted SKU that can accommodate up to 12 BOXY Brick watch winders. Moreover, optional configurations include 3x watch winders/6x jewelry drawers. 6x watch winders/4 jewelry drawers, or 9x watch winders/2x jewelry drawers.

Blumsafe offers the BOXY Brick watch winders in seven shades: Carbon Fiber, Black, Fire Red, Orange, Yellow, and Green. The ideal arrangement for 12 is rows of three and stacks of four. Owners can program each unit with three speed settings and three rotational direction modes.

The Display Door BlumSafe is protected by a 500 DPI optical fingerprint sensor, 4-8 digit passcode, or key locking system. An alert system automatically triggers if the door remains open for a set length of time. You can plug it directly into the socket or use an in-safe battery pack. Customize SKU: USDDSAFE5042 with clever add-ons to make it even more inconspicuous.

