The Polo-X by Graphene-X takes you from work to play in seconds with its multipurpose design and feel. Pair it with a blazer and you’re set for a fancy event. Or wear it solo for comfort during walks in the urban jungle or trips in the great outdoors.

Dubbed as the “most advanced multi-purpose Polo shirt ever made,” it uses tough yet comfortable graphene integrated into every fiber. This is to ensure you get not just lightweight clothing, but also the strongest. It can easily pass as a tactical shirt. Every seam is laser-cut and welded, thus eliminating the need for stitches that could unravel over time. This means unrivaled levels of comfort and inhibited movements for the user. It also lends to an ultra-slim and low profile yet still looking sharp and dressy.

The Polo-X by Graphene-X offers unparalleled versatility. It looks great on any occasion, whether out on the playing field, in the office, or hanging out with friends. Using graphene makes the fabric highly abrasion-resistant and breathable. It is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry during active days and has great thermal management. It keeps you warm when it’s cold and keeps you fresh when your body is dissipating heat.

Moreover, the Polo-X by Graphene-X does not need any ironing to make it feel soft and look impeccable. Best of all, graphene is bacteriostatic, which means it repels odor. So you don’t have to worry about offending someone with your body sweat or attracting a foul smell. It stays odor-free even after days of using it without washing.

Images courtesy of Graphene-X