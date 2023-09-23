Polaroid was a household name when it came to instant cameras. At least it was recognized as such until digital cameras and eventually smartphones rendered classic photography obsolete. However, it’s making a comeback, but data shows Fujifilm’s Instax currently holds a huge market share. Meanwhile, the I-2 from Polaroid has the potential to shift interest back its way.

There is no shortage of options for amateur to professional photographers when they need to print their shots. Take your pick from the huge selection of portable printers available these days and you can practically produce physical copies whenever it’s needed. Nevertheless, instant cameras like Polaroid’s new model just have a unique charm about them.

It’s likely the nostalgic appeal of taking photos and developing them straight from the camera that’s contributing to the popularity. Meanwhile, what’s fascinating about the I-2 is the wealth of features you won’t find on competing brands. For example, it’s packing a three-lens setup with a wide aperture supplied by its Japanese optics team.

Another aspect wherein the I-2 shines is the use LiDAR and autofocus systems. This allows users to capture their subjects clearly and thus save their film for those perfect shots instead of duds. You can dial in the exact visual effect you want to replicate via the manual controls. Polaroid leaves shutter speed, motion blur, bokeh, depth of field, camera mode, and aperture size all in your hands.

True to its old-school style, the viewfinder is offset to the left of the lens. Hence, it will take some practice to find the sweet spot to compensate for this placement. As with any camera, the bottom of the I-2 comes with a standard tripod mount. Polaroid also offers a wide range of films compatible with this device so you can create artistic images that express your personal style.

Images courtesy of Polaroid