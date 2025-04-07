The PolarisGo chair looks straight out of a sci-fi film, with its curves and slopes reminiscent of aliens’ body forms. It boasts a sleek frame crafted from aerospace aluminum. Industrial designer Ross Lovegrove designed this furniture using data collected from the Polaris Dawn space mission, hence its name.

In collaboration with CreativeWorkStudios, they designed the seat using the shock wave data of the mission launch. Lovegrove tells Designboom that he translated the data into a frequency passed through the frame of the GO Chair. This creates “four distinct polarized focus points in each corner of the seat.”

This translation reflects on the PolarisGo chair’s main surface, which has ripples resembling the shockwaves from the Polaris Dawn space mission data. These four points then radiate 3D waves as they “converge in the center of the seat pan and translated into a pressed metal alloy which becomes strengthened by the tessellated surface.”

The four points also pay tribute to the four astronauts in the Polaris Dawn space mission: Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman, and Sarah Gillis. Their names are laser etched on the corners, turning this chair into a space memorabilia.

As for its construction, Lovegrove sought help from Audi’s advanced engineering unit in Ingolstadt to inject the heavy aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with magnesium to make the PolarisGo chair 30 percent lighter. This process also retains the chair’s sculptural design or the physical anatomical mass of its lines.

Design-wise, the rear part of the chair is open for ventilation. Its shape also mimics the windows around the aircraft used for the Polaris Dawn space mission. Likewise, the suspended design of the seat’s curved back creates a singular look. Only 210 units of this chair exist, which was once featured in the sci-fi film “Passengers.”

Images courtesy of Polaris Go