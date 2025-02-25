Water is an essential part of growth not just for humans, but for animals and plants too. It’s as important as food to keep us alert and alive. But staying hydrated requires practice, especially for those who find it too much to follow the recommended eight glasses of water daily. The same can be said for our pets as refilling their drinking bowls can be a chore. Product designer Passakorn Kulkliang has a stylish and smart solution for the latter, namely the POCORO Pet Water Dispenser.

The market may already be saturated with smart water dispensers for our furry or feline family. But his design adds a touch of personalization with carefully selected cat-inspired colors. There’s warm beige inspired by Siamese cats, a soft orange hue as homage to ginger tabbies, bold black-and-white for Tuxedo-wearing felines, and Grey for the modern and domesticated cat.

Moreover, POCORO’s design is inspired by the elegance and gracefulness of our feline friends. It comes in a curved design with a concave top that serves as the drinking bowl. This pet water dispenser works three ways. A touch-sensitive button requiring a double touch allows you to switch between three modes: Timer Mode, which dispenses water every 15 minutes, a manual push to dispense, and Sensor Mode.

The latter activates when it senses the cat approaching to drink. The switch and the sensor are set in a box-like device mounted on the bowl. Moreover, a red light indicator alerts you when the water stored at the bottom is low. The POCORO is USB-C rechargeable for added convenience. Its translucent gradient plastic base and soft tones add aesthetic appeal to any interior, making it a lovely addition to your home.

Images courtesy of Passakorn Kulkliang/Behance