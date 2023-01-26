The leader in avant-garde yacht design welcomes 2023 with another stunning concept for us to gawk at. So far, Lazzarini Design Studio never ceases to surprise whenever it unveils something new. Its latest project envisions a high-performance 242-foot superyacht that will become the ultimate eco-friendly platform for luxurious escapades out at sea. This is the Plectrum!

If you have any inkling regarding string instruments, the name of the vessel seems out of place. Usually, the guys over at Lazzarini Design Studio christen their creations accordingly to a specific theme. So far, there’s nothing about this sleek ship that resembles the tool.

Nevertheless, what really matters is what it brings to the table. Speaking of its features, the Plectrum is engineered for high-performance cruises over open water. Moreover, owners can do so without any impact on the environment courtesy of its green propulsion system.

The monohull is packing a potent trio of hydrogen motors which combine for a total output of 15,000 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Lazzarini Design Studio proposes a dry carbon fiber composite construction. The exceptional strength-to-weight properties of the material make it an ideal choice for most watercraft.

Despite its size, the Plectrum and its emission-free configuration should easily hit a top speed of 75 knots. However, that’s not all! To help minimize drag, it uses advanced adjustable hydrofoils. It can accommodate guests across six staterooms, while the owner gets a private suite with breathtaking views of the surroundings.

We’re looking at enough storage space for cars, water toys, tenders, and a helicopter among others. There is also no shortage of amenities to keep everyone entertained on board. There’s a pool, swimming platform, fold-out terraces, and everything else the client wants on the Plectrum.

Images courtesy of Lazzarini Design Studio