For precision timekeeping, you can’t go wrong with a chronograph. This sporty wrist accessory allows users to accurately track elapsed time, distance, pulse rate, time intervals, and speed, among others. It also means the dial, sub-dials, flange, and bezel are adorned with indices, as well as the tachymeter. Aera, on the other hand, designs the C-1 Shadow as a minimalist option.

As fans of blackout builds, this timepiece checks all the right boxes. You’re looking at a tonal motif that’s brimming with style from all angles. In other words, the aesthetics are classy enough to wear during formal affairs, yet equally modest enough for use as a daily driver.

“Born in the 1800s to time horse races, the chronograph evolved for racers and aviators alike,” writes the watchmaker. “The C-1 Shadow redefines this heritage with a stealthy, contemporary design for modern explorers.” Its round case is crafted out of 904L stainless steel.

The metal flaunts a matte black PVD coat, which disperses light efficiently. Overall, the timekeeping instrument exudes an understated appeal. Its metal housing measures 42 mm x 49.55 mm x 15.75 mm, and is likewise water resistant up to 10 ATM.

“Powered by an automatic Sellita Bi-compax movement, the C-1 Shadow features Aera’s signature dished dial, domed sapphire crystal, and vivid red-lacquered chronograph details for precision, clarity, and understated sophistication,” describes the product page.

Low-light visibility comes from the Grade X1 Swiss Super-LumiNova lume. It coats the hands and subsidiary hands. Elsewhere, the self-winding caliber features 27 jewels and beats at a frequency of 4 Hz (28,8000 vibrations per hour). Finally, only 300 examples of the C-1 Shadow are available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Aera