Modern clothing these days borrows classical or heritage details, but they are merely for aesthetic appeal. Take, for instance, game pockets, which no longer serve their original purpose in today’s fashion. Instead of using them to stash felled birds, they now become EDC holders. In this sense, Knickerbocker also transformed the game pocket in its Scout Nylon Coat for modern urban convenience.

This weatherproof layer takes design inspiration from 1980s barn coats and 1940s hunting jackets. It features pockets of different sizes to stash EDC items, but still manages to look stylish, befitting an urban or suburban lifestyle.

The Scout Nylon Coat features two large, bellowed pockets in the front with snap buttons and top and side entry access. There are also a couple of smaller interior pockets to store valuables, including phones, wallets, or cards.

As for the game pocket, Knickerbocker repurposed and redesigned it for this piece of apparel. While other brands, like Filson and Barbour, placed the pocket along the bottom of a jacket’s back panel and made it easily accessible even when the jacket is worn, Knickerbocker took a different approach.

Instead, the bellowed pocket with snap buttons is at the center back and not easily accessible unless the jacket is removed. It functions like a backpack or tote bag. Along with the ample storage options, the Scout Nylon Coat also provides exceptional weather protection.

It boasts a cotton-nylon blend shell from Italian Olmetex Mills, a technical cloth expert specializing in high-end water-resistant fabrics. Then, rounding up the design includes a two-way water-resistant zipper behind the button snap placket and a removable hood. The sleeves also keep have elastic cuffs and the waist has a cord lock for cinching.

Images courtesy of Knickerbocker