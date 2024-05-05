Since Nintendo unleashed the Game Boy, all of their handheld consoles that followed were smash hits. Many believe the Japanese gaming giant’s success comes from its family-friendly first-party titles, third-party publisher support, and the sheer number of available accessories. Panic might have just realized what the Playdate is missing as it teases an upcoming add-on called the Stereo Dock.

In some way, the Playdate resembles the first-generation Game Boy albeit with a unique selling point. The vibrant yellow shell is adorned with a 2.7″ Sharp Memory LCD screen, a d-pad, two face buttons, a menu button, a power/lock button on top, and an analog crank on the right flank. This device stands out for its quirky features and stylish design by Teenage Engineering.

Gaming on this retro-modern platform may not be for everybody given the low-res panel is not even backlit. Although admittedly fun, the crank gimmick loses its appeal after a while. Nevertheless, we know Panic sold plenty of units, but many of these might not have seen action for quite some time. As such, the Stereo Dock should at least lend some much-needed versatility.

Like it says, Panic confirms the accessory primarily functions as a desktop Bluetooth speaker. It also doubles as a magnetic wireless charging dock for the Playdate. What we thought was a stylus at first, is apparently a custom pen. The Stereo Dock sports a folding kickstand, which positions it at an angle. A knurled volume wheel and a power button can be found on top.

Meanwhile, the side-firing speaker grilles are positioned just behind the Playdate when it’s docked. The rear holds a single USB-C port and what might be a microphone pinhole. Panic did not specify a release date or price for the Stereo Dock. It’s too early to know if the acoustic quality is great or not, but we have to admit it looks cool.

Images courtesy of Panic