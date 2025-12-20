Pivot X reimagines the carabiner as a multi-tool that serves more than tether for your gear. Instead, it packs useful utility tools in a sturdy frame built for the wilderness and the urban jungle.

This rugged gear boasts a sturdy shell milled from a single block of corrosion-resistant 420 stainless steel sandblasted for a non-slip and comfortable grip. It is compact at just 4.6″ long and 1.65″ wide, and lightweight at merely 5.3oz.

Yet, Pivot X feels solid and has a good heft that makes tasks less of a chore and fun. Its spring-action gate offers easy one-handed operation so you can have the other hand free to do whatever. Despite its compact size, it cleverly and seamlessly integrated seven tools into its frame.

Aside from the carabiner, it also has a folding knife, bottle opener, mini saw, hex wrench, a removable light, window breaker, and can opener. A twist activates the 20-lumen light which has a magnetic base for hands-free use.

Meanwhlie, the dual-sided saw boasts sharp teeth that make short work of cutting branches for kindling fire or clearing trails. The knife in Pivot X is equally sharp and designed for daily tasks, whether that be cutting paracord, slicing food, peeling fruits, and more.

Then the rest of the tools come in a multi-tool format. The hex wrench works with common bolt sizes for quick gear adjustments or repairs. Then opposite it is a tungsten steel glass breaker useful during emergency situations. The bottle and can opener are both handy for popping open cold drinks and metal lids, respectively.

Images courtesy of Pivot X