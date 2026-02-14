If your preferred mode of transportation is a motorcycle, a helmet is a non-negotiable must-have. Alongside other protective gear, a rider should always prioritize safety. In fact, other types of mobility platforms also require similar equipment. Since we’re tackling the subject, IRID is introducing an innovative way to shield our eyes from the sun.

The issue may sound simple enough, but current workarounds seem to have their fair share of caveats. Some modern helmets come with dedicated channels or cutouts to account for prescription eyewear or a pair of shades. Another popular option involves a secondary drop-down visor.

These are adequate for most folks, but others note that most models won’t meet Snell safety standards. As long as you don’t plan to race competitively, there’s nothing to worry about. Nevertheless, this technology by IRID explores cutting-edge solutions, with a unique set of benefits.

What sets this visor apart from the regular ones is the combination of a small solar panel, a liquid crystal photochromic layer, and a special coating. IRID claims the transition from clear to tinted is near instantaneous. In contrast, existing chemical-based photochromic transitions can take up to a minute.

When the photovoltaic unit detects sunlight, it automatically triggers the liquid crystal layer. Furthermore, the visor undergoes a proprietary anti-fogging treatment and is supposedly more durable against scratches. If you are due for an upgrade, the timing is perfect.

There is no need to wait, as it’s currently available for three helmet models by Shark. From what we can tell, additional IRID visors are also in development for helmets from Nolan and LS2. So far, available colors include clear, blue, and smoke.

Images courtesy of IRID