Bring some fun to your outdoor gear with LoopGear’s LOOPDOT, a compact flashlight that demands attention. It’s a delightful pocket companion that offers both utility and entertainment, doubling as a fidget toy and handheld gaming device.

Elevate your everyday carry with this torch dubbed the “world’s 1st pixel display EDC flashlight and fidget dial.” It has built-in interactive games and 400 lumens of light to keep you company in the dark or during power outages.

LoopGear’s LOOPDOT has a unique and quirky design with the vivid RGB LED matrix display a standout feature. It’s reminiscent of digital equalizers seen in classic digital music players. It’s a novel addition to something as utilitarian as a flashlight.

The display shows custom animations and mini-games, including dice and rock, paper, scissors. It also shows the battery status, runs a timer, and lights up in ambient glow. It provides fun and entertainment while showing useful information.

Aside from the display, there’s also the mechanical wheel that serves as a fidget toy and control button. It lets you scroll through the pixel display menus and personalize settings from brightness, dial direction, lockout modes, and more. It provides stepless dimming so you can find the ideal illumination for your needs from nightstand glow to full 400 lumens of brightness.

LoopGear’s LOOPDOT has flood and spotlight modes, with the latter offering a max 400 lumens and 100 meters of beam throw. Conveniently, a built-in motion sensor provides effortless switching between spotlight and floodlight via a simple flick of the wrist. Then an IPX6 waterproof rating and one-meter drop resistance makes it a versatile and robust gear for your daily adventures.

Images courtesy of LoopGear