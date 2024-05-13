Pitaka’s Air Omni is perfect for those looking for a multi-purpose charging station. It’s a 6-in-1 dock that is compatible with both Android and Apple products and even has other functions on the side to make it a versatile bedside or desk tool.

It can power up iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, Samsung Ear Buds, iPad, and other Android devices simultaneously. It boasts a unique adapter toggle which lets you easily switch between the lightning or Type-C connectors with a press of a button. The toggle lets you charge a tablet both vertically or horizontally and a folding back panel keeps it in place, so you can still use your tablet as it recharges.

LIkewise, Pitaka’s Air Omni offers USB-A charging at 18W output similar to the USB-C. It also uses an advanced chain-coil charging pad design for effortless and efficient wireless charging. It ensures continuous charging no matter where you place your phone on the surface.

Aside from Qi-enabled smartphones, the pad also has a specific spot on the upper left to charge Earbuds including AirPods charging case, Samsung Galaxy Buds, BeatsX Earphones, Beats Solo Pro Headphones, and a Powerbeats Pro charging case. This versatile device essentially lets you charge a max of six devices at the same time, all while ensuring it doesn’t overheat.

Pitaka’s Air Omni is built to be safe and reliable with over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit protection. It’s made with Aramid Fiber, which is commonly used in aerospace, racing vehicles, and even on body armor because of its excellent heat resistance. Not to mention, it’s lightweight at just 1.8 lbs., comes with its own carrying pouch, and an extra LED illuminated side drawer to store small personal items like jewelry or sim cards.

Images courtesy of Pitaka