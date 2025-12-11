For the average motorcycle enthusiast, nothing beats the experience of an open road. Many claim it feels like they become one with their machine and are in total control of everything. Meanwhile, others prefer to ride with a bit of a challenge thrown in for good measure. If you agree, CFMOTO introduces the new 1000MT-X.

When the terrain demands respect, a rider needs a robust two-wheeler that can handle everything that comes its way. The latest model in the Chinese powersports group’s Adventure lineup is also the current flagship. It joins the likes of the Ibex 450 and Ibex 800 E to bolster the category. People first caught a glimpse of it at last month’s EICMA show.

Now, we want to share more details about what this bad boy brings to the table. Insiders claim the 1000MT-X will carry the Ibex naming convention when it hits international markets such as the United States and others. As for the breakdown, the manufacturer starts off with a tubular steel frame and an aluminum swingarm.

Look forward to a smooth ride courtesy of the KYB 48 mm USD fork with a 230 mm travel and a KYB rear shock setup. Mounted on its sturdy chassis is a 946.2 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine, which is then mated to a six-speed gearbox.

CFMOTO says the output should be around 111 horsepower and 77.4 lb-ft of torque. The 1000MT-X is outfitted with spoked rims (18″ and 21″), shod in Pirelli tires. Elsewhere, Brembo brakes provide adequate stopping power. The likes of cornering ABS, three-stage traction control, and five ride modes are handled by the Bosch 6-axis IMU sensor.