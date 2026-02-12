A while back, we talked about the maritime industry’s interest in green propulsion systems. Even with the latest innovations, it seems we have yet to overcome certain limitations. The larger the vessel becomes, the more difficult it is for available battery-electric technology to scale up. Meanwhile, platforms like the P-12 are promising.

For its latest achievement, the all-electric ship was able to complete a 160-nautical-mile journey sans any carbon footprint. The trip was from Gothenburg, Sweden, all the way to Oslo, Norway. So far, Candela claims the eco-friendly watercraft is the first of its kind to complete this long voyage

When we covered this groundbreaking project, it was still in the early phases. The goal was to deliver a zero-emission passenger ferry with a sizeablecapacity and efficient performance. In 2024, reports confirm the hydrofoil was recognized as the first of its kind to go into production.

At the time, the P-12 could reach a top speed of over 30 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 25 knots. Range, on the other hand, was approximately 40 nautical miles on a single charge. A key components that makes this possible are the dynamic motorized foils that stay below the surface.

At roughly 40 feet long and 15 feet wide, it has enough room for up to 30 passengers. Once the ferry hits a specific speed, the wing-shaped fins spring into action. These allow the hull to hover over the water and significantly minimize hydrodynamic drag.

The manufacturer notes that energy consumption is reduced by 80 percent in contrast to standard watercraft of the same segment and size. The P-12 is not the only successful battery-electric model from Candela. There is also the C-8 — a collaboration with Polestar.

Images courtesy of Candela