Among the world’s top luxury automotive marques, Rolls-Royce I consistently at the top. Its fleet of vehicles boasts elegant design, premium craftsmanship, and a ridiculously high level of exclusivity. These attributes are exactly what society’s elite want for their rides. To celebrate 100 years in the business, the world is getting the Phantom Centenary Private Collection.

It’s not often that a company stays in business for a century or more. Those who do are practically household names in whatever they specialize in. Of course, Rolls-Royce’s commercial portfolio is also diverse. In fact, the British firm has its hands in aerospace, defense, industrial, marine, and nuclear, to name a few.

Nevertheless, its most notable exploits belong to motoring. As of this writing, it’s extremely likely the entire production run of the Phantom Centenary Private Collection is already spoken for. To be honest, there are only 25 units due to hit the market. Valued clients can expect courtesy calls to confirm their interests ahead of everyone else.

Rolls-Royce writes: “This is a statement that honours Phantom’s legacy, defines its present, and projects the principles that will shape the model’s next 100 years and beyond.” As a meaningful tribute to the nameplate, the rear seats, door panels, and more become a decorative statement piece.

The artisanal images reportedly took over a year to complete for a total of 45 panels meticulously arranged by hand. Elsewhere, laser-etchings of early design notes adorn the front seats of the Phantom Centenary Private Collection. With its primary motif in black and white, golden accents add contrast to its jaw-dropping beauty.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce