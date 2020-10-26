If you want to know how SpongeBob SquarePants feels like living in a pineapple under the sea, then head to the Dominican Republic. There you will find a two-story Pineapple Villa that gives you SpongeBob living vibes.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana gave fans a sneak peek of the resort in 2016. Four years later, it stands yellow and proud as a Karisma Gourmet Inclusive Resort. It boasts 1500 square feet of accommodation that includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The whole Pineapple Villa is SpongeBob Squarepants themed from the outside to the inside albeit it has modern amenities. The décor is Bikini Bottom inspired, these include the indoor and outdoor living and dining areas. There is even a framed photo of Gary in one of the bedrooms. There is a private master suite with a king-sized bed, smart TV, and closets. The marble bathroom has double sinks, an indoor shower, an Aguas del Amor outdoor shower, and a tub.

Meanwhile, the second bedroom on the upper loft-style living space houses two single beds, a private bathroom, and a TV. There is also a pull-out sofa bed in the living room, a dining room, and a private bathroom. Outside of the Pineapple Villa, guests have access to the infinity pool, patio, private gardens, and outdoor dining.

Best of all, the Pineapple Villa has private butlers that cater to your needs. They provide tours, activity bookings, and will tailor-made private activities including wine tasting, pizza, tea, or a pajama party, and moonlight beach dinner served by a world-class chef.

Images courtesy of Karisma Hotels