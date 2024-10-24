We know plenty of people who enjoy the game of golf and also those who would rather play something else. Seen by many as a recreational activity for the wealthy, the overall cost of membership fees, equipment, and apparel seems to support the idea. Nonetheless, it remains popular enough for tech companies to come up with innovative products like the iXi.

Although most view it as a leisurely sport, one needs to be physically fit to finish a regulation round. At most, you’re looking at a six-mile walk. Without a caddy to assist, players also need to haul a set of clubs and other essential items. Thankfully, modern gear typically uses lightweight materials which makes them significantly lighter than what was available back in the day.

A caddy or golf cart comes in handy when golfers just want to relax. If for some reason both are unavailable, Futurewave presents the iXi as a high-tech alternative with the help of Botronics. The product design and engineering firm along with the software company are based in Belgium.

Overseen by lead designer Joachim Froment, this collaboration brings forth a self-driving trolley. The system relies on an array of sensors and advanced artificial intelligence to autonomously follow the player around the course.

Furthermore, the iXi reportedly analyzes how well you perform and points out crucial areas for improvement. Just beside the handle is a display unit, while a receptacle and straps secure golf bags during transport. As you progress on the golf course, feel supported by this invisible hand, pushing you to perform at your best,” writes Botronics

Images courtesy of Futurewave/Botronics