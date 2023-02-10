On the subject of slim timepieces, the crown currently belongs to Richard Mille for the UP-01 Ferrari which is only 1.75 mm thick. Second place goes to BVLGARI for their 1.8 mm Octo Finissimo Ultra, while third on the podium stands Piaget with its Altiplano Ultimate Concept at 2 mm thin. The latter now directs our attention to the Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler may not be aiming for the thinnest timekeeping instrument anytime soon. However, it’s certainly showcasing its skills at crafting slender models. With a stainless-steel case measuring 42 mm x 8.65, the Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is an elegant option to consider.

Its stainless-steel housing and bracelet feature a combination of polished and satin finishes. Moreover, this allows the surfaces to catch the light at different angles to shimmer attractively. Its bezel frames a cushion-shaped cutout to display it striking emerald green dial. Stainless-steel applied markers line the edges along with the indices of the minute track.

Piaget’s Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin sports four sub-dials at 12, 3, 9 and 6 o’clock. These auxiliary snailed dials are bordered in titanium and show the month, day, days of the week, and moon phases respectively. Governing its functions is the new in-house 1255P self-winding caliber.

At only 4 mm thin, this 25-jewel movement beats at a frequency of 21,600 vph and boasts a 42-hour power reserve. Piaget is currently accepting preorders for this $58,500 timepiece. The Polo Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is pegged for a September 2023 release. Finally, a green rubber strap ships in the box so you can swap it with the metal bracelet.

Images courtesy of Piaget