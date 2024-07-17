Espresso making is tedious and can be challenging for some. You have to find the right brewing temperature and the ground beans to water ratio. You also have to get the tamping pressure right or you’ll end up with drip coffee instead. But the Philips Baristina simplifies the process with its intuitive design.

This machine is for those craving for rich espresso but has no time to drop by the cafe or go through the whole espresso making process. It brews fresh espresso in three easy steps. First, is to put your desired coffee beans in the hopper and put water in the tank.

Then choose your desired coffee strength from Expresso, Lungo, and Extra Intense and swipe the portafilter to the right. The Philips Baristina grinds the beans (freshly ground beans gives the greatest coffee aroma) and does the rest with its 16-bar pressure pump. This machine grinds, tamps, and brews espresso.

Moreover, clean up is a breeze as there are no hidden compartments. Say goodbye to tapping to dispose of the coffee puck. Instead, the portafilter features a button that you press to effortlessly drop the puck. Then simply rinse the portafilter under running water or wipe it clean with a cloth.

The Philips Baristina also operates really quietly. It’s perfect for days when you’re pulling an all-nighter and wants espresso to wake you up but not everyone in the household. It’s also compact for any kitchen counter and boasts an attractive silhouette. You can even customize the color of the portafilter to fit your preference.

Images courtesy of Philips Home Living