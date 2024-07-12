The folks at Tiger have turned the blender market on its “edge” with the proprietary 45º diagonal drive technology of its new product, the SLB-A10U. The unique angled blade offers optimal and efficient blending performance every time. It creates smoothies effectively even using whole fruits and vegetables, and remarkably pulverizes ice or frozen ingredients, while preserving their fresh flavors.

The blade revolutionizes the blending experience using powerful slanted drive that mixes thoroughly upward and downward. It crushes ingredients into small pieces easily with the diagonal structure creating a water flow that engulfs the ingredients to result in a smooth and tasty finish.

The Tiger SLB-A10U has ten speed settings and a pulse function, making it a versatile blender that effortlessly whips up smoothies, juice, dips, sauces, and even soups. The pulse setting finely chops nuts or breadcrumbs. This machine can hold 32 ounces of liquid, fruit, vegetables, ice or other ingredients.

Meanwhile, an innovative 2-piece smart locking lid ensures safety. It prevents activation until the lid is properly closed and engaged on the blender. This blender can handle a repetition of three minutes of of operation followed by a minute of pause to prevent overheating.

Moreover, the Tiger SLB-A10U blender is also easy to clean. Its container and the upper and lower lids can be washed with soap and warm water. It can also be easily disassembled for quick and easy cleaning in a dishwasher. This a great addition to any kitchen countertop given its versatile function while being compact and lightweight. It weighs just 4.3 kg and measures 6.7″ wide, 13.1″ tall and 13.9″ deep.

Images courtesy of Tiger