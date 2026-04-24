Ever since humans domesticated animals, both sides have struggled to understand one another. While some creatures display intelligence and comprehension, verbal communication remains a barrier. Despite this seemingly insurmountable hurdle, technology can potentially turn things around. At least, that’s what the PettiChat claims to be capable of.

As with any crowdfunding project, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt. However, 343 backers believe it will work as advertised, based on the Kickstarter page numbers. As of our writing, the gadget is already sitting at $53,069, over a modest goal of $4,999 with 20 days to go. With test units in the hands of more than 200 users, the feedback is mostly positive.

So, how does this device work? For now, the platform supports dogs and cats. It makes sense, since canines and felines are the most popular based on a global census. If PettiChat delivers on its promise, it would totally bolster the bond between humans and their animal companions.

“Trained on 1.5M+ real-world samples and backed by peer-reviewed research, our Pet-LLM achieves 94.6% contextual accuracy. Experience reliable, data-driven insights with a lightning-fast 1.2s response time,” reads the press release. This project also sources its information from veterinarians and volunteers across the globe.

A PettiChat app will also launch for both iOS and Android devices when deliveries begin. Use it to adjust voice settings, view chat history, create a chat diary, and tweak other functions. Don’t let the elements ruin the fun, as its construction is IP65-rated waterproof. It measures 1.81″ x 1.25″ x 0.04″ and is available in silver, pink, and brown colors.

Images courtesy of PettiChat