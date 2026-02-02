Dyson’s new HushJet Compact Purifier lives up to its name. It operates quietly at just 24 dB. Yet, it effectively purifies its surrounding air of 99.97% of pollutants, even those as small as 0.3 microns. These include common household pollutants such as dust, allergens, pet dander, and pollen.

It features a rounded star-shape fan nozzle that enhances airflow, while fully containing noise within its sleek profile. Much like the concentrators found on hairdryers, it increases airflow velocity while minimizing noise.

Dyson’s HushJet Compact Purifier uses 360° electrostatic filter that is lighter and more energy efficient. It lasts up to five years, five times longer than previous models. A charged electrostatic filter pulls particulates towards the media threads and stick to them like magnets.

Hence, providing effective air purification, specifically for rooms up to 228 square feet with its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 250 m³/h. Moreover, this device has smart sensors that monitor air quality in real time and automatically adjust output to ensure you only breathe in clean air.

The sensors work alongside an infrared laser that produces accurate measurement of air particles like PM2.5 and PM10. The sensor system then interacts with a unique algorithm for precise air quality monitoring.

Moreover, Dyson’s HushJet Compact Purifier uses activated carbon gas+odor filter to remove gases and odors, such as cooking and pet odors. It specifically captures nitrogen dioxide produced by gas appliances and open flames. The Tris-impregnated carbon granules inside the activated carbon filter also captures other potentially harmful gases. This air purifier isn’t just sleek and elegant but also energy efficient. It only uses energy when needed and has a customizable Sleep timer so you can turn the device off whenever you want it to.