The REM Smart Scented Wax Warmer gets you into aromatherapy sans the accidental burns and wax spills. It comes with modern features to make it into a versatile device that offers mood lighting and so much more.

Dubbed “the world’s first-ever smart scented wax warmer,” this device lets you curate your surroundings easily and accurately with its seamless integration into your home’s smart ecosystem. Whether that’s adjusting the temperature, dimming the lights, issuing voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, or creating custom schedules.

Simply install its companion app to your phone to access its host of advanced functionalities. The app also serves as a remote access to the warmer: power on/off, check wax life, adjust intensity of wax warmer, and more. In terms of scheduling, the REM Smart Scented Wax Warmer offers a series of options. These include Circadian schedules for sleep and wake time and Fixed schedules for melting wax.

Then there’s the location-based toggle which allows the device to activate when you’re home and deactivate when you’re away. Smart scheduling also lets you automate various settings including preheating, adjusting ambient lighting, and enabling wax feathering, which gently cools and warms the wax to extend its life thus reducing the need for constant replacements.

Moreover, the REM Smart Scented Wax Warmer takes you down memory lane with an added feature in the user-friendly app that lets you craft aroma profiles for each scent used for a more personalized aromatherapy experience. This feature enhances sensory experiences by incorporating personal photographs, music, and color palettes. Best of all, switching scents is a breeze: twist, remove, replace. No more hot wax spills, scraping, or freezing required.

