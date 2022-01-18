Italian luxury eyewear brand Persol remains committed to the protection of your eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Their latest design, the Persol Protector is exactly what one needs. Be it for a day out in the sun during walks in the urban jungle or for outdoor fun.

Aesthetics-wise, these limited-edition sunglasses revisit a century-old design. They call for adventure and speak of style that harks back to 1917 when they were first developed by Italian optician Giuseppe Ratti. Handmade in Italy, the silhouette comes with a dual-bridge design with removable motorsports-inspired leather inserts for a forward-looking design.

Moreover, the Persol Protector sunglasses feature precious silver-mirrored crystal lenses guaranteed to take you from deserts to glaciers and everywhere in between. The Barberini and premium sun lenses are durable and provide enhanced visual clarity. They also come packed with 100 percent UV protection.

Meanwhile, the leather inserts found on the blinkers and bridge are not merely for fashion. They provide further sun protection as they keep the sweat off the brow during intense activity. The metal frame comes with the brand’s patented Meflecto technology that ensures a secure and comfortable fit. It allows the stems to bend according to the user’s unique face shape through a complex system of metal cylinders built into the acetate stem.

The Persol Protector sunglasses finish off engraved temples and the brand’s trademark arrow. Their signature metal frame, rubber edges, and round lenses are reminiscent of the classic iterations used by the Armed forces and pilots. Since then, they have become staple eyewear for those looking for both reliable comfort and function in their eyewear.

Images courtesy of Persol