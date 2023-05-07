You can never have too many designs when it comes to sunglasses. After all, different occasions call for different styles. For its latest silhouette called the Jean, Persol takes inspiration from the famous blinkers in the 1970s for a classic yet elegant touch to your getup.

These wide-fitting shades feature a larger lens front and are ideal for those who want to cover a greater portion of their face. The lenses are available from standard to polarized and are made only from the most precious optical materials. They are guaranteed of high quality and offer excellent protection and visual clarity.

Meanwhile, the Arrow symbol on the temples is not only uniquely Persol but is also grounded in history. Persol’s founder Giuseppe Ratti chose the sword icon in reference to the weapon used by ancient warriors. It represents the emblem of the brand and its excellent craftsmanship.

Expertly incorporated behind this emblem is the Meflecto, the first flexible stem system patented in the 1930s. It guarantees maximum comfort as it eliminates pressure on the head from the glasses. This makes Persol’s Jean glasses versatile wear because they can adapt to any face shape.

Persol’s Jean glasses are made by hand in Italy only with the highest quality materials. As for the frame, it’s constructed from acetate produced by blending cotton and powdery pigments and the combination forms variations inherently available in Persol glasses. Not all variations are the same so each is unique to each user, thus making each piece a natural work of art.

Images courtesy of Persol