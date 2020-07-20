Even with all the craze surrounding smartwatches, it’s clear that traditional timepieces are here to stay. In fact, you will notice that these wearables always ship with watch faces that try to emulate classic dials. As such, fans of actual watches should be happy to know that the industry is not going away soon. This week, we’re shining the spotlight on the Perrelet Weekend GMT.

For those who are constantly traveling, keeping track of time can occasionally become confusing. Thus, watchmakers have long created a solution that allows users to set a second time zone based on their destination. While many might argue that a smartphone can do it better, a digital device cannot replace the reliability of an actual wristwatch.

Hence, we’re going to take an up-close tour of what the Weekend GMT brings to the table. In fact, it’s just one of the many variants of the elegant collection that is getting a refresh in 2020. This speaks a lot about Perrelet’s intent to give us stunning options that would match our formal or casual attire.

Revisiting the Weekend

Looking back at when this luxurious lineup made its debut, Perrelet introduced the Weekend collection in 2019. The catalog featured sleek timepieces that all shared a 39 mm case as well as a slim profile. Given the popularity of these among collectors and the brand’s discerning clientele, it is expanding it once more this year.

As Perrelet describes it, “Blue and black are colours that are intimately associated with elegance. Whether it is an important meeting, a gala event, or simply for men who favour a classic look, blue and black are the perfect colours for a smart suit or a more relaxed sporty blazer.

It then added: “The care gone into selecting your outfit should be matched by the accessories complementing your look, especially when it comes to choosing a wristwatch.” We can’t help but agree, as the additional versions of the Weekend GMT cater to what buyers always want – choices.

Outstanding craftsmanship and quality

The brand successfully presents a vintage aesthetic paired to modern elements with this dress watch. However, what makes the Weekend GMT even more special is the sophistication of the automatic movement that it runs on.

With a renowned watchmaking pedigree dating back to 1777, everything about the timepiece just speaks of remarkable accuracy and reliability. After all, the namesake of the label – Abraham-Louis Perrelet – will tell you that its self-winding calibre will easily outperform that of the competition.

The Perrelet Weekend GMT

Case – What we have here is stainless steel, which is a popular choice. On the other hand, there’s also an option to get it with a rose gold PVD 4N coating. Similar to the 2019 Weekend GMT, the case measures 39 mm at only 9.56 mm thick, while the crown is embossed with the Perrelet emblem.

The robust construction of its case gives it a 5 ATM water-resistance rating. Finally, it touts a sapphire glass with an anti-reflective coating in addition to the exhibition case back covered by mineral glass.

Dial – Moving on the highlight of the Weekend GMT is the dial which is now available in blue or black. We love the mesmerizing effect produced by the sunray finish that gives a stylish contrast against the applied indices. Meanwhile, the hour, minute, and second hands are in silver.

As for the GMT hand, the tip gets a bold red triangle. This sets it apart along with the two-tone inner ring. Furthermore, the 24-hour time zone sports square markers and Arabic numerals. Rounding out the features of the dial is a date window set at the 3 o’clock position.

Movement – next up is the crux that gives the Weekend GMT its signature performance. Aside from the exquisite presentation its design delivers, what matters the most in every high-end wristwatch is the intricate mechanisms that bring everything to life.

Within the timepiece — beating at a rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour — is the watchmaker’s in-house calibre Perrelet P-401. As long as it has been on your wrist throughout the day, the 25-jewel automatic movement boasts a 42-hour power reserve. A glimpse inside through the mineral glass of the open case back also shows a reworked rotor.

Strap – To complete the old-school ensemble, the Weekend GMT receives a black alligator-finish leather strap with an engraving of the Perrelet branding on its pin buckle. A stainless-steel bracelet is likewise available if you prefer the feel of metal on your skin instead.

Discover more about it: here

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@mensgear.net