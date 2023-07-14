Living a high life typically means indulging in luxurious pursuits when money is never a problem. However, if you want to take a literal approach to this type of lifestyle, a recent listing by Leptos Estates might just be the ticket. For a cool $13 million, you can bask in jaw-dropping panoramic views at Penthouse Number 3301.

As it says right there, this upmarket abode places you at the top of the Poseidon Tower at Limassol. Located on the southern coast of Cyrpus, Greece, the waterfront development affords residents a magnificent view of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding landscapes. Penthouse Number 3301 occupies floor number 33 and 43.

The six-bedroom/six-bathroom duplex spans approximately 7,800 square feet and will likely catch the attention of the elite who want to add another opulent dwelling to their portfolio. As of this writing, however, the real estate firm indicates listing ID P-LBM-6-3301 is still in the market.

Not only do the owners get to boast about the prestige that comes with their home, but also access all the outstanding amenities Poseidon Tower offers. Relax at the wellness center and spa, work out at the fitness center, stroll around the manicured gardens, and more.

If it’s privacy you need, then Penthouse Number 3301 also features its own swimming pool. A wraparound terrace is perfect for parties and is sure to leave a lasting impression on guests. The modern spaces inside and outside are open for customization and can be furnished according to your tastes.

Project Manager at Leptos Limassol Blu Marine Sofoklis Christodoulou stated: “Prepare to be captivated by the Penthouse at Leptos Limassol Blu Marine, an unrivaled masterpiece crafted for the most discerning individuals.” The Penthouse Number 3301 is a swanky seaside sanctuary ideal for summer escapades.

Images courtesy of Leptos Estates