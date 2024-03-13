Oklahoma City could soon become home to the tallest building in the United States following confirmation that the Legends Tower skyscraper has reached full funding. Scott Matteson, of real estate investment and development company Matteson Capital, said he has secured the needed $1.5 billion for its construction along with three smaller towers around it, collectively called the Boardwalk at Bricktown.

Preparation for the site could begin as early as June and that construction may begin in September, Matteson said adding: “We will be first getting a grading and infrastructure permit and then we will get a building permit in September. The entire project is financed, including the tower — if the tower gets approved.”

Matteson has reportedly partnered with local construction consultants Thinkbox and engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti for the project. Designed by AO Architects, the Legends of Tower will rise 1,907 feet (581 meters) from the ground, its height paying homage to the year when Oklahoma became the 46th state of the United States.

Meanwhile, the collection of three towers will stand 345 feet each. The ambitious development spans approximately 5 million square feet and designed to be a mixed-use marvel that will house a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower.

The Legends of Tower skyscraper will also have a 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums and 1,776 residential units that range from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options. Likewise, it will be home to a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space designated for commercial use, food and beverage, and a community workforce development center positioned at the street and second levels. The top floors will have a public observatory and restaurant and bar where visitors can enjoy panoramic city views.

Images courtesy of AO Architects