As a watch collector, it pays to constantly seek out exclusive releases as these tend to garner value over time. Hublot has something cool to offer its fans just before the year ends as it partners with Watches of Switzerland for a slightly stealthy reference for the Big Bang Unico All Black Green.

Over the years, we’ve come to expect various special edition iterations under its Big Bang catalog as a routine for Hublot. However, collaborative projects are rare, which makes them highly sought after by enthusiasts of luxury timekeeping instruments. Those interested need to know that only 50 examples are available for purchase.

Moreover, we’ve learned all units of the Watches of Switzerland Big Bang Unico All Black Green are destined for markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. Select boutiques will carry a few of these, while the rest should be allocated for online purchases. Now, let’s move on to what buyers can expect.

If not for the verdant embellishments this would have been another stealthy model, which is not really a bad thing. Still, let’s start with the 42 mm case crafted out of black ceramic paired with a green ceramic fixed bezel. This shade is also applied to the minute track on the flange, Arabic numeral hour markers, and other indices.

A date aperture is located at 3 o’clock and the two subdials are arranged in a horizontal position. The skeletonized dial clearly shows the date disc just below. For more views of its inner workings, a quick swap over to the open-work case back offers a glimpse of the HUB1280 self-winding flyback chronograph complication with a 72-hour power reserve.

The Watches of Switzerland Big Bang Unico All Black Green includes a camouflage rubber strap and a black Velcro fabric strap for you to swap interchangeably. As far as we know, this could be Hublot’s final collaboration for 2023.

