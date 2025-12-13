For the wealthy, a penthouse apartment in the big city is an exceptional investment. You get to live at the top of a residential building and enjoy unimpeded views of the city for miles. Unfortunately, skyscrapers are sprouting almost overnight in prime locations. If you’re scouring New York for a piece of premium property to add to your portfolio, check out this penthouse at 125 Perry Street.

This listing is by Compass agent Jim St. Andre and is still available as of this writing. For a cool $85 million, you can be the new owner of this upscale West Village triplex penthouse. Its lavish living spaces span three levels for approximately 7,700 square feet. Meanwhile, 2,800 square feet is allocated for outdoor terraces.

Before its development, the structure was reportedly a parking garage. Instead of tearing everything down, Alf Naman Development, alongside Ascendant Capital Partners, is reworking it inside and out. Overseeing the design is Leroy Street Studio. Including the penthouse at 125 Perry Street, the firm notes this mid-rise building touts seven residences in total.

“Crafted for gracious living throughout, the entertaining floor’s ceilings soar to 12 feet across a swathe of rooms all oriented to maximize exposures and scale,” reads the listing. “A central gallery staircase connects public and private zones, with six bedrooms on offer including an expansive primary suite including dual primary bathrooms and oversized dressing rooms.”

It’s also an ideal dwelling for small to large families since the property has several schools in close proximity. Other notable features of the penthouse at 125 Perry Street include a full-time doorman, fitness room, sports court, and a private driveway.

Images courtesy of Compass