According to studies by environmental activists, if global warming continues, the Maldives would soon be underwater. Actually, data indicates climate change will cause sea levels to rise and completely submerge the island country by the year 2100. If it were up to us, we would book a week or so at the Baccarat Maldives and enjoy everything we can.

Since we don’t have the budget for such endeavors, we can at least point those who do in the right direction. As one of the latest establishments under the Baccarat Hotel & Residences banner, guests can expect top-notch hospitality from arrival to departure. This upscale operation spans “five interconnected islands across 45 hectares, including three private islands.”

Given the total area it occupies, there are plenty of activities available to keep you occupied throughout your stay. The Baccarat Maldives is a 45-minute boat ride away to the South Male Atoll from Velana International Airport. Accommodations include 100 villas (beachfront and overwater) and 50 private residences. Overseeing everything is SH Hotels & Resorts.

Dining options abound with signature restaurants, bars, and more. It’s also possible to coordinate with the management for bespoke culinary experiences. Choose from beachside barbecues and sunset cruises serving gourmet cuisine, to name a few. Maintain your active lifestyle courtesy of the world-class fitness center, a rock climbing wall, beach volleyball, a tennis court, a badminton court, others.

The Baccarat Maldives also boasts a nine-hole golf course and a driving range. These are perfect for folks who want to maintain their edge while on vacation. Of course, a trip to a tropical paradise like this is not complete without spa treatments. Relax and recover through a selection of premium treatments.

Images courtesy of Baccarat Hotel & Residences