Now that the 2026 Dakar Rally is over, all attention is on the next major motorsports event next month. The Formula 1 season is slated to open in Australia and eventually close in Abu Dhabi. Fans are now marking their calendars and also shopping for official merchandise of various teams. A noteworthy release is the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

The Swiss watchmaker is no stranger to cool collaborations. In fact, we have featured a few tie-ins with automotive and motorcycle marques. Reference EB01381A1B1X1 is an elegant accessory for those who are in full support of the Aston Martin and Saudi Aramco’s F1 campaign. It’s stylish, elegant, and accurately keeps track of time or speed.

Each Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team flaunts a 43 mm x 49.07 mm x 13.69 mm titanium case. A bi-directional rotating bezel adorns the top and frames a sapphire crystal that covers a sophisticated dial. The indices, baton hour markers, and Arabic numeral 12 o’clock marker are coated in lume for low-light legibility.

An exhibition case back provides a stunning view of the matte-black rotor with an Aston Martin branding. Meanwhile, the only notable hardware on the case band is a crown with a “B” script and two chronograph pushers. Within beats a Breitling 01 Manufacture self-winding caliber. This in-house automatic movement has a 70-hour power reserve.

Only 1,959 examples of the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team are available for purchase. Each timepiece comes with a 22 mm Anthracite/Neon Green/Racing Green calfskin leather strap. The latter then uses a titanium folding clasp closure for a precise and secure fit.

Images courtesy of Breitling/Aston Martin/Saudi Aramco