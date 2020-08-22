The Pentax 4X20 VD WP is a 3-in-1 outdoor gear as it features a telescope, binoculars, and monoculars. Of course, as Pentax is a known camera brand, this also boasts impressive lenses.

It can easily be converted from a simple binocular into either two separate monoculars that offer 4x magnification so you can get 50cm close to the object. The monoculars offer a bright view with minimal handshaking and a rubber grip provides a secure hold. The monoculars are compact enough to hold with just one hand.

You can change the configuration of the Pentax 4X20 VD WP is a 3-in-1 to fit the need at the moment. You can stack the optical tubes one in front of the other so you have a powerful 16x telescope. It has a front focus ring and works best with a tripod.

Meanwhile, the binoculars provide 4x magnification and feature a right field of view for scenes with action or movement. It is best used during theatre or stage performances since it lets you view the entire scene. The binoculars have a thumb grip for a secure. compact, and provides bright view with minimal shaking.

Best of all, the Pentax 4X20 VD WP is a 3-in-1 is IP-X7 waterproof which means you can wash it. It can survive a drop of one meter into the water but not for underwater use. Moreover, the lenses have full anti-reflection coating for excellent optical performance. It incorporates full multi-coating, phase coating, and super-high-reflection dielectric multi-layer coating for a bright, clear image with minimal flare and ghost.

Images courtesy of Pentax