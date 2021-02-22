The Pelican V525 Vault Rolling Case is for the jet setter who wants extreme protection for their gear while keeping other things lightweight. Designed for hard use, this travel gear sticks by you no matter which part of the world you venture into.

This reliable and durable case boasts high-impact protection and supreme weather resistance. It is also crushproof and dustproof so you can be sure on-the-go items are safe. This is perfect for photographers/videographers who want to keep their gadgets protected from impact during travel.

An upgrade to Pelican’s Vault series of hard luggage, the Pelican V525 Vault Rolling Case comes with quiet rolling stainless steel ball-bearing wheels to make transport comfortable. It also has a retractable extension handle to add comfort and convenience. Meanwhile, fixed ergonomic handles are guaranteed to withstand even the toughest conditions.

Best of all, this rugged case meets the required maximum airline carry-on size at 22″x14″x 9″. This means you can easily put it in the overhead bin and not have to put it in the cargo hold. Despite its compact size, it has 25 liters of storage space for all your travel needs. Adding convenience to your travel is it is lightweight at 5.2kg.

In terms of security, the Pelican V525 Vault Rolling Case holds up to its name. It has a couple of button latches for secure closure. It opens briefcase style for easy-open access and storage so you can see everything in one go. For added organization, padded dividers are available to keep items neat and segregated.

Images courtesy of Pelican