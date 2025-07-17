Atech’s AirTag Multi-tool conveniently transforms your Apple AirTag into a handyman or DIY enthusiast’s trusted friend. It’s a versatile protective housing for the tracker that also moonlights as a utility tool.

It can be bulky and hefty to carry a small toolbox with you just to hold the basic tools you need for fixing loose screws or nuts, opening packages, and more. Hence, the birth of some of the pocketable multi-tools from the likes of Gerber Gear, Leatherman, and more. But Atech designed this product for the modern users who also like to keep track of their gear.

At its core, Atech’s AirTag Multi-tool is a durable case for the AirTag tracker but made more functional with the addition of your most-used utility tools. It’s durable enough to cut open boxes, bottles, and tighten or loosen screws. Made from a combination of stainless steel alloy and ABS, this EDC works double duty as a phone stand, carabiner, a Phillips screw driver, and a flathead driver.

Moreover, it has a bottle opener and is the perfect bicycle tool with the addition of different sized wrenches. These include a 3.5/4mm spoke wrench, 4mm hex wrench, 1/4H hex wrench, and a 5.5/8/10/12mm hex wrench. All these tools seamlessly integrate into a sleek and stylish card-size tool that you can easily slide into skinny jeans or wallets or hang from a keychain.

Atech’s AirTag Multi-tool is very compact and thin at 3.3″ x 1.8″ x 0.3″ and lightweight at merely 34g (1.2oz). It is also TSA-friendly so you can use it to track your luggage during air travels. It is available in black and silver colorways to match with your black or white AirTag.

Images courtesy of Atech