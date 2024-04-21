Renowned Amsterdam streetwear brand Patta has maintained a close partnership with Nike since 2006. Nearly two decades on, they have unveiled their latest venture, the Patta x Nike Air Huarache.

The collab gives a fresh perspective, combining the classic Air Huarache Plus from 1994 with contemporary elements from the Pegasus 40. The result is a unique hybrid, designed for both performance and day-to-day wear.

Part of the Patta x Nike Air Huarache 20Y24 collection, the revamped design comes in three colorways: Black, Saffron Quartz , and White. The black option features a neutral black base, along with grey and sail tones with orange and red accents. It has a neoprene inner bootie, an open-mesh toe box, and sleek leather overlays.

Meanwhile, the Saffron Quartz combines yellow leather overlays with a grey mesh base accented by a striking blue pattern on the neoprene. The White option showcases white leather overlays, a grey base, and pink accents. The tongue proudly shows a black panther logo encircled with a “Air Huarache By Patta” text and the co-branding extends to the insole and heel tab which shows a “Nike Patta” text.

Other noteworthy features include adjustable nylon straps on the inner sleeve for a secure and stable fit while the mesh panels allow for breathability. Likewise, the new Patta x Nike Air Huarache sits on React foam for all day comfort while an Zoom Air cushioned foam midsole provides superior comfort and performance with great energy return. The pair also arrives in co-branded packaging with the first release expected on April 26 and subsequent rollout at select retailers and Nike’s website on May 2.

Images courtesy of Nike