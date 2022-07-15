You won’t often find people who want to drink both whiskey and tequila at the same time. Mixologists, on the other hand, will tell you that there are cocktails recipes that call for the two in one glass. Just in time to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24, the PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 makes its debut.

Enthusiasts of the Mexican distilled liquor consider PATRÓN a premium brand. For its latest release, they are appealing to those with a taste for whiskey. To create a distinct identity for the PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3, they call upon Master distiller David Rodriguez.

The team begins with 14 batches of tequila of varying ages. These have been aging inside American Oak and French Oak barrels for four to eight years. You can already tell that this is their third outing, but the quality and presentation will still blow drinkers away.

According to the official product page, the PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 is crystal clear with a medium amber hue. You have aromas of caramel, American oak, French oak, and cooked agave. They describe the taste as sweet, toasted, and smooth. Then there are hints of sherry wine, dried wood, intense wood, and spice for the finish.

To match the exceptional quality of the spirit, it ships in a handcrafted crystal decanter designed by Marc Larminaux. If you stare at the container intently, the outline and textures are an homage to what every tequila starts with – the humble agave plant. Only 299 bottles of the PATRÓN en LALIQUE: Serie 3 will be available for purchase worldwide.

Images courtesy of PATRÓN