Just like whiskey and other delightful spirits, we can often get lost in the sheer number of choices available for tequila. Sometimes, we need to step back, access the situation, and then dive back in. Another reliable option would be to check out what experts recommend. As such, fingers now point to the EN ALTO from PATRÓN.

To deliver superior quality with every sip and shot PATRÓN only opts for the best. Its latest offering “is passionately handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico.” According to the company, only the best ingredients equate to the smoothness drinkers look for in their tequila, which the EN ALTO embodies.

They’re also using the traditional production process for this top-notch tequila. What makes this expression so remarkable is the blend. PATRÓN is reportedly mixing its extra añejo, añejo, and reposado to craft a curated experience. However, the proportions of the spirits are not disclosed.

Despite the older additions, the EN ALTO touts the distinction of the youngest age statement. In total, it matures in 11 varying types of casks to impart a myriad of essences into the tequila. American oak and French oak barrels are among those on the list.

PATRÓN ships this at 40% ABV and it arrives in a stunning blue vessel with gold accents. Although you can mix it in your favorite cocktails, it’s best to enjoy the EN ALTO straight or on the rocks. The light gold tequila has an aroma of dried fruit, caramel, and vanilla. It tastes sweet and smooth with a long-lasting finish.

