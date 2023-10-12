Do you celebrate the holidays with friends and family? Actually, it’s hard to find someone who chooses to do so solo, because we are social creatures by nature. As with any gathering, serving alcoholic beverages before and after a meal is a common tradition. If something special is what om everyone’s mind, get ready for the 2023 Cask Strength Rye and 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon from ANGEL’s ENVY.

Take note that these blends are not due to be released until the first day of December this year. However, the distillery does specify each will be in limited quantities. According to the press release, only 22,656 bottles of the 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon are allocated for all 50 U.S. states.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Cask Strength Rye is even more exclusive at only 5,500 bottles. Furthermore, ANGEL’s ENVY plans to distribute the rye whiskey only in Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, Florida, New York, California, and Tennessee. Given only select retailers will have it in stock, interested drinkers should get in touch with their local booze supplier to hopefully secure their share of the spirits.

“We are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation at ANGEL’S ENVY,” says Master Distiller Owen Martin. “It was thrilling to kick off my journey with the best-in-class team at the distillery on the 12th Annual Cask Strength Bourbon and the first-ever limited-edition Cask Strength Rye Whiskey.

What makes the 2023 Cask Strength Rye so special is the fact that this is a thrilling first for the ANGEL’S ENVY. This bold blend is comprised of two types of hogsheads. One was finished in toasted oak barrels, while the other was completed in Sauternes casks. Although these have yet to hit the market, the tasting notes were already published.

As for the 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon, it is bottled at 118.2 proof and promises hints of marshmallow, cherry, caramel, baking spice, oak tannins, and red wine. Next is the 2023 Cask Strength Rye bottled at 114.4 proof. It reveals notes of cream soda, black team, rye spice, cream, and pears. ANGEL’S ENVY recommends both should be enjoyed neat.

Images courtesy of ANGEL’S ENVY