Last year OREO thrilled us with its collaboration with Super Mario Bros. and also brought Lady Gaga’s pink and green Chromatica Oreos. For its latest release, the sandwich cookie brand is taking us to a galaxy far, far away with the release of the limited-edition “Star Wars” cookies.

OREO first teased the release on Star Wars Day, May 4. The brand asked comedian and Star Wars superfan Josh Gad to do a short skit that shows him seemingly trying to explain an OREO -based conspiracy about the iconic Millennium Falcon starship and likened its design to a cookie.

“You may know this as the Millennium Falcon. Correct? Correct. But now, it is incontrovertibly a cookie,” he says. Then on May 15, OREO finally unveiled its new “Star Wars” OREO cookies. The release comes in a variety of colors and designs. It appropriately comes with the tagline, “It’s time to discover your destiny,” as the usual white cream filling is replaced with either blue or red filling. Blue signifies the “Light Side” or the good side and red for the “Dark Side”.

The “Star Wars” OREO cookies packaging reads “Open to reveal your destiny” alongside depictions of Luke Skywalker with a blue lightsaber and Darth Vader with a red lightsaber. Aside from the filling, the cookie parts also feature characters from the “Star Wars” universe including Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Jabba the Hutt, and a Stormtrooper for the “Dark Side.”

Meanwhile, on the “Light Side” are the iconic trio Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker, as well as Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, to name a few. Nicole Fischer, Senior Brand Manager, OREO, US, said in a press statement: “Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience. We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand’s cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we’ve included at every touchpoint.”

Images courtesy of OREO